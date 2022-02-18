Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,017 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $19,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Griffon by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Griffon by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 182,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 25,585 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Griffon by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 90,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Griffon by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,049,000 after buying an additional 91,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Louis J. Grabowsky bought 5,900 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $151,217.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $23.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $29.42.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.00 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

GFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

