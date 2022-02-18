Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells $53,620.00 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2022

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $53,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GO opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of -0.19. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $42.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 31,135 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 472.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 56,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after purchasing an additional 515,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.