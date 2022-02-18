Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells $53,620.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $53,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GO opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of -0.19. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $42.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.39.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 31,135 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 472.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 56,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after purchasing an additional 515,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.