Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Group 1 Automotive has increased its dividend by 27.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Group 1 Automotive has a dividend payout ratio of 4.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to earn $32.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

NYSE:GPI opened at $180.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.71. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $141.79 and a 52-week high of $212.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.05 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 3.98%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 35.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, SVP Frank Grese sold 1,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $326,436.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $3,075,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,576 shares of company stock valued at $5,431,937 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.20.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

