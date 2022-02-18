GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 1,458 iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period.

IYK opened at $201.95 on Friday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 12 month low of $163.04 and a 12 month high of $204.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.51.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

