GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 49,499 RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RES. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of RPC by 45.9% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RPC by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 81,725 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in RPC by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 143,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 24,120 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in RPC by 20.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in RPC by 13.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RES. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $404,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $627,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 290,000 shares of company stock worth $1,191,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RES opened at $8.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.09 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.32 million. RPC had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.83%. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

