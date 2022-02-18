GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $250,000 in Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 402,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenpro Capital in the second quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Che Chan Gilbert Loke sold 385,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRNQ opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.34. Greenpro Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $3.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia.

