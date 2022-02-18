GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 27,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Technology Crossover Management VIII Ltd. purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $432,399,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,369,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,864,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,319,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,930,000 after purchasing an additional 494,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,854,000. 53.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $11.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

