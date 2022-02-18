GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,859 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.94 and a twelve month high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.69%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 2,628 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $99,969.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.61 per share, for a total transaction of $356,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 107,122 shares of company stock worth $3,836,555. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

AAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

