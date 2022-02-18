Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $4.54 Million Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 38.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,221 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HRB. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 106.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 444,997 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,928,000 after buying an additional 100,443 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 30.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 44,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

H&R Block stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.77. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 24.05%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

