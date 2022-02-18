GXO Logistics Inc to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GXO Logistics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.79.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,271. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $105.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.68 and a 200 day moving average of $85.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,059,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,337,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,443,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

