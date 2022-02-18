GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $84.05, but opened at $87.34. GXO Logistics shares last traded at $86.40, with a volume of 9,086 shares traded.
The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.
A number of brokerages recently commented on GXO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.79.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $38,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.68 and a 200 day moving average of $85.57.
About GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
