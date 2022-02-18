GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $84.05, but opened at $87.34. GXO Logistics shares last traded at $86.40, with a volume of 9,086 shares traded.

The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GXO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.79.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $38,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.68 and a 200 day moving average of $85.57.

About GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

