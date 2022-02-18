Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.450-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $974.92 million-$992.33 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $996.92 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAE. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut Haemonetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.67.

Haemonetics stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,455. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.95. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $133.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,180,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 18,251 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

