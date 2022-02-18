Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.450-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $974.92 million-$992.33 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $996.92 million.
Several research firms recently weighed in on HAE. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut Haemonetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.67.
Haemonetics stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,455. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.95. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $133.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,180,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 18,251 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Haemonetics Company Profile
Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.
