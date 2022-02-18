Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.400-$2.400 EPS.

NYSE:HASI traded up $5.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.90. 42,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.91. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $65.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.98.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HASI. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter worth $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,907,000 after acquiring an additional 17,113 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth $5,332,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

