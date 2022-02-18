HAVN Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Trading Down 2.9%

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) shares were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 10,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 46,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19.
HAVN Life Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HAVLF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HAVN Life Sciences (HAVLF)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for HAVN Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HAVN Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.