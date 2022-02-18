HAVN Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Trading Down 2.9%

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) shares were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 10,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 46,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19.

HAVN Life Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HAVLF)

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

