HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. Sells 20,633 Shares

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
HCA stock traded down $6.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,496,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,131. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.13 and a 52 week high of $269.75. The company has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.16 and a 200 day moving average of $246.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.21.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.
HCA Healthcare Company Profile
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.
