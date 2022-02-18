HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Steel Canyon Capital LLC

Steel Canyon Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up approximately 4.3% of Steel Canyon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Steel Canyon Capital LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 168.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.21.

HCA traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $250.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.15 and its 200 day moving average is $246.85. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.13 and a 1 year high of $269.75. The stock has a market cap of $78.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

