Head to Head Analysis: Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) and BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH)

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) and BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and BioForce Nanosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid Micro Biosystems $16.08 million 18.10 -$37.08 million N/A N/A BioForce Nanosciences $20,000.00 992.68 -$158.41 million N/A N/A

Rapid Micro Biosystems has higher revenue and earnings than BioForce Nanosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and BioForce Nanosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid Micro Biosystems -302.03% N/A -39.82% BioForce Nanosciences N/A N/A -1,593.58%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.6% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of BioForce Nanosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rapid Micro Biosystems and BioForce Nanosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75 BioForce Nanosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rapid Micro Biosystems presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 226.70%. Given Rapid Micro Biosystems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rapid Micro Biosystems is more favorable than BioForce Nanosciences.

Summary

Rapid Micro Biosystems beats BioForce Nanosciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass.

BioForce Nanosciences Company Profile

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. provides natural vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, powders and beverages. It markets products through social media and telemarketing. The company was founded on December 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

