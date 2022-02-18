Head to Head Contrast: Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) vs. Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) and Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Altex Industries has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Altex Industries and Comstock Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altex Industries $40,000.00 26.45 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A Comstock Resources $858.20 million 2.09 -$52.42 million ($2.36) -3.27

Altex Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Comstock Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Altex Industries and Comstock Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altex Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Comstock Resources 0 2 2 0 2.50

Comstock Resources has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.73%. Given Comstock Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than Altex Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Altex Industries and Comstock Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altex Industries -119.30% -6.67% -3.09% Comstock Resources -35.38% 26.10% 5.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.8% of Comstock Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Comstock Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Comstock Resources beats Altex Industries on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altex Industries

Altex Industries, Inc. is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, owns interests, including working interests, in productive onshore oil and gas properties. It also buys and sells oil and gas properties and participates in the drilling of exploratory and development wells, and in recompletions of existing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

