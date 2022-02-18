Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust has raised its dividend by 0.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Healthcare Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 355.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.9%.

NYSE HR opened at $31.08 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 163.59 and a beta of 0.60.

HR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 540.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 23,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

