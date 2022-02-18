Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) vs. CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Head to Head Contrast

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) and CACI International (NYSE:CACI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Healthcare Triangle and CACI International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Triangle 0 0 0 0 N/A CACI International 0 1 6 0 2.86

CACI International has a consensus price target of $309.20, indicating a potential upside of 20.77%. Given CACI International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CACI International is more favorable than Healthcare Triangle.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Triangle and CACI International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Triangle N/A N/A N/A CACI International 7.15% 18.06% 7.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Healthcare Triangle and CACI International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Triangle $31.34 million 1.33 $2.35 million N/A N/A CACI International $6.04 billion 0.99 $457.44 million $18.05 14.18

CACI International has higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Triangle.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.5% of Healthcare Triangle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of CACI International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of CACI International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CACI International beats Healthcare Triangle on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Healthcare Triangle Company Profile

Healthcare Triangle Inc. is a healthcare information technology company focused on solutions in the areas of cloud services, data science, professional and managed services for the healthcare and life sciences industry. Healthcare Triangle Inc. is based in PLEASANTON, Calif.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment. The Domestic Operations segment offers information solutions and services to U.S. federal government agencies, state and local governments, and commercial enterprises to different market areas, including business systems, command and control, communications, cyber security, enterprise information technology (IT), health, intelligence services, investigation and litigation support, logistics and material readiness, and surveillance and reconnaissance. The International Operations segment includes the provision of IT services and proprietary data and software products, serving commercial and government customers. The company was founded by Herb Karr and Harry Markowitz in July 1962 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

