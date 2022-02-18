Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HTA shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

HTA traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,181,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,314. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.82. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

