Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.17.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HTA shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.
HTA traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,181,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,314. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.82. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08 and a beta of 0.63.
About Healthcare Trust of America
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Healthcare Trust of America (HTA)
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.