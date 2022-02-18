Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,300 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the January 15th total of 130,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 484,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
CBDHF opened at $0.11 on Friday. Hempfusion Wellness has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $3.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18.
Hempfusion Wellness Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hempfusion Wellness (CBDHF)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for Hempfusion Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hempfusion Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.