Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the January 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 378,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HENKY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.29. The stock had a trading volume of 163,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Societe Generale upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.