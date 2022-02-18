Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,329 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $8,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 272.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 398,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 291,752 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 283,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,961,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 427,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 45,997 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.81.

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $3,036,481.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $627,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HPE stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.34.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

