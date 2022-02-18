HGL Limited (ASX:HNG) Insider Acquires A$49,999.95 in Stock

HGL Limited (ASX:HNG) insider Joseph Constable bought 151,515 shares of HGL stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.33 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$49,999.95 ($35,714.25).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 16.93 and a current ratio of 18.01.

Get HGL alerts:

HGL Company Profile

HGL Limited imports and distributes branded products for in Australia and internationally. It operates through Retail Marketing, Building Product, and Personal Care, and Healthcare segments. The Retail Marketing segment provides standard and customized shelving and display solutions to brand owners and retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HGL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HGL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.