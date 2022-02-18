Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $107.39

Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 107.39 ($1.45) and traded as low as GBX 101.60 ($1.37). Hibernia REIT shares last traded at GBX 101.60 ($1.37), with a volume of 201 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £662.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.39.

Hibernia REIT Company Profile (LON:HBRN)

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

