HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 2,704 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,088,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,484,000 after acquiring an additional 831,801 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 305.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after acquiring an additional 789,014 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 120.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 642,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after acquiring an additional 351,590 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 1,773.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 268,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 740,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 267,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

VGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80. Vector Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

