HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 529 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIZE. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $397,000. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SIZE opened at $127.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.17 and its 200 day moving average is $132.96. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $112.33 and a 12 month high of $139.40.

