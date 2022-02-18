HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 103,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freshford Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vonage by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,590 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 48.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,912,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,941,000 after purchasing an additional 952,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Vonage by 121.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,357,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,883,000 after buying an additional 744,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Vonage by 1,905.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 677,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after buying an additional 644,024 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vonage stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average of $17.76. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $20.92.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,301,522 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $26,915,474.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,054,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $21,831,027.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,627,109 shares of company stock worth $75,057,376 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Colliers Securities cut Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, William Blair cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vonage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

