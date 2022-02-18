HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,860 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 111.1% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Liberty Global by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK opened at $28.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.35. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

