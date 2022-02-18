Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Short Interest Update

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the January 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 606,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 36,148 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 212,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,068,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HGV. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

NYSE HGV traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.59. The company had a trading volume of 438,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,270. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average of $48.07. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.31 and a beta of 2.10.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.