Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $179.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $169.00 to $179.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HLT. Bernstein Bank cut Hilton Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hilton Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.07.
Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $153.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.48 and a 200 day moving average of $139.93. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.54 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $108.50 and a 1 year high of $160.96.
In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $435,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,690 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,800,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Hilton Worldwide
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hilton Worldwide (HLT)
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.