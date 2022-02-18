Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $179.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $169.00 to $179.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HLT. Bernstein Bank cut Hilton Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hilton Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.07.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $153.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.48 and a 200 day moving average of $139.93. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.54 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $108.50 and a 1 year high of $160.96.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $435,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,690 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,800,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

