HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Short Interest Update

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 673,400 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 827,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:HNI traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $44.32. The company had a trading volume of 167,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,129. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.93. HNI has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $46.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.81%.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $61,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 49,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $2,043,727.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,522 shares of company stock worth $2,437,457 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in HNI by 28.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in HNI in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HNI in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in HNI by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

