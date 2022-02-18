Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:HZN opened at $5.51 on Monday. Horizon Global has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.77.

In other Horizon Global news, Director John C. Kennedy purchased 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $36,309.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 18,684 shares of company stock worth $114,740. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZN. Iron Park Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the 4th quarter valued at $12,744,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Horizon Global by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 594,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 103,881 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Global by 191.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 539,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 354,282 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

