Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:HZN opened at $5.51 on Monday. Horizon Global has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.77.
In other Horizon Global news, Director John C. Kennedy purchased 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $36,309.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 18,684 shares of company stock worth $114,740. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.
About Horizon Global
Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.
