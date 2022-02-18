Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HMHC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

HMHC opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.20. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $19.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 90,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

