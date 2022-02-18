Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HMHC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.
HMHC opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.20. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $19.27.
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.
