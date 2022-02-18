Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires Shares of 8,025 Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,549,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,903,000 after buying an additional 86,085 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,262,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 434.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 573,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,945,000 after buying an additional 466,052 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,675,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,112,000 after buying an additional 1,135,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,008,000.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $34.12 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average of $41.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASO shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

In other news, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian T. Marley bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

