Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 2,896 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in HNI were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HNI by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,677,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,684,000 after acquiring an additional 113,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in HNI by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,523,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,988,000 after buying an additional 54,054 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in HNI by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 907,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,907,000 after buying an additional 64,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HNI by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,196,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in HNI by 18.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,743,000 after buying an additional 104,161 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. HNI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.81%.

In other news, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 49,022 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $2,043,727.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $80,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,522 shares of company stock worth $2,349,657 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

