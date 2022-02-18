Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 614 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Axos Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,660,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,354,000 after purchasing an additional 43,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Axos Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,428,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,809,000 after purchasing an additional 152,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Axos Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,039,000 after purchasing an additional 27,519 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Axos Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,156,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Axos Financial by 124.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 966,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 536,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $325,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

AX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

NYSE:AX opened at $54.15 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.46.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

