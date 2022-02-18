Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $370,000 Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,393,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,658,000 after buying an additional 164,742 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 552,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,832,000 after buying an additional 344,388 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,095,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 11,403 shares during the period. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

ZIM stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion and a PE ratio of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.60 and a 200-day moving average of $53.83. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $75.20.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 269.24% and a net margin of 38.27%. On average, research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

