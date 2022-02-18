Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,766 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 258,038.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 67,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 67,090 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 73.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,116,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after acquiring an additional 472,690 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 13.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 12.5% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,247,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,553,000 after acquiring an additional 13,708 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $280,017.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,345 shares of company stock valued at $570,793. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Shares of ASB opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $25.78.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

