Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,934 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,615 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Zumiez by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 6.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,484 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Zumiez by 11.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,269 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $43.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.69. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average of $44.08.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.82 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZUMZ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

