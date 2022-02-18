Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HUBG. KeyCorp increased their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.33.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $79.20 on Monday. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $87.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $1.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 53,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

