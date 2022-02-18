Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HUBG. KeyCorp increased their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.33.
Shares of HUBG stock opened at $79.20 on Monday. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $87.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 53,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
