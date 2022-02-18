Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Short Interest Down 26.7% in January

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HOILF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. 5,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,223. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18. Hunter Technology has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.42.
About Hunter Technology
