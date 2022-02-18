Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Short Interest Down 26.7% in January

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HOILF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. 5,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,223. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18. Hunter Technology has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.42.

Get Hunter Technology alerts:

About Hunter Technology

Hunter Technology Corp. develops interactive software platforms powered by blockchain technology that digitalize and streamline physical oil trading throughout the transaction lifecycle. With its solutions, Hunter delivers more favorable economics and fair market access for all and promotes the transition towards a more environmentally and ethically responsible ecosystem.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hunter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.