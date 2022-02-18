Hussein Mecklai Sells 6,513 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 6,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $443,014.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PI stock opened at $67.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -34.19 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.85.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PI. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth about $950,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27,121 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth about $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

PI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. boosted their price objective on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

