HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.55

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 30153 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

HUYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on HUYA in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. China Renaissance Securities cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HUYA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in HUYA by 1,547.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after buying an additional 411,793 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,794,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,209 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

