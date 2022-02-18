Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $366.40

Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as €366.40 ($416.36) and last traded at €353.00 ($401.14), with a volume of 4457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €367.20 ($417.27).

HYQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €615.00 ($698.86) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €270.00 ($306.82) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €600.00 ($681.82) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a report on Monday, December 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €449.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is €511.70.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

