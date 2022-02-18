Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Trading Up 2.6%

Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE)’s stock price was up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 114.50 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 114.50 ($1.55). Approximately 561,221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 476,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.60 ($1.51).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HYVE shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Hyve Group from GBX 140 ($1.89) to GBX 130 ($1.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyve Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 180 ($2.44).

The firm has a market capitalization of £328.39 million and a P/E ratio of -15.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 101.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

