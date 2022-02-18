i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.280-$1.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $288 million-$304 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.90 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IIIV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.90.

NASDAQ IIIV traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.82. The stock had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,470. The company has a market capitalization of $833.21 million, a PE ratio of -83.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.56. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.43 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 53,370 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $996,951.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 593.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 50,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,917 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 17,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

