iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target Raised to C$89.00 at National Bank Financial

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$85.50 to C$89.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, iA Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.39.

Shares of iA Financial stock opened at $63.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.66. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

