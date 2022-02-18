Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $310.18 million.

ICHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.80. 945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.81. Ichor has a 12 month low of $35.89 and a 12 month high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.04 million. Ichor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $413,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc Haugen bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.62 per share, with a total value of $111,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 144,216 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ichor by 86.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ichor by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,150,000 after buying an additional 22,162 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

